Report reveals Mississippi senator did not return campaign donations as requested

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith did not return $50,000 in campaign donations to large corporations which asked for a refund, ABC News reported. These companies include Facebook, Google, and Walmart. Refunds were requested after a controversial comment made by Hyde-Smith during her runoff campaign against democrat Mike Espy.

The comment was made during a meeting between Hyde-Smith and ranchers. In reference to a rancher who said he supported her, Hyde-Smith said, "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row." It lead to claims of racism and result in requests for the return of contributions.

The lack of refunds came to light during the latest Federal Election Commissions filing last week. The Seattle Times reported the only refunds were issued to the owners of the San Francisco Giants, Charles and Ann Johnson, and Seattle business owner Peter Zieve. Donations from Major League Baseball and Amgen were cancelled before the funds reached her campaign.

The Jackson Free Press reported that Hyde-Smith only had approximately $64,000 in campaign funds at the end of the runoff race where she defeated her democratic opponent. By law, politicians are not required to return campaign funds even if asked to do so.

ABC News did not receive a comment from Hyde-Smith in regards to the refunds.