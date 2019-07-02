Report details sex abuse charges against Florence pastor

Documents filed in the arrest of Florence pastor John Thomas Martin reveal new details about the charges he faces.

Martin, who until June 23 was the pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church, was arrested Friday on four charges of first-degree sexual abuse.

His victim, according to a case summary from the Lauderdale County sheriff, was “in either 6th or 7th grade” the first time Martin sexually assaulted him. It happened at Martin’s house during a birthday party, the report says.

Other occasions when Martin is said to have performed sex acts on the victim, and forced the victim to do the same to him, are detailed in the report.

The report says the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the allegations against Martin via a report to the Department of Human Resources.

A church representative contacted a DHR worker and said Martin told the church congregation on June 23 that he had “disgraced his family name because he had sex with two boys.”

“After telling the church what he had done, Mr. Martin went to the North Alabama Medical Center and voluntarily committed himself into the psychiatric unit and turned over two pistols to the medical staff,” the report says.

In a statement to the sheriff’s office, the report says Martin had earlier asked his wife to take his pistol from him “because he had been holding it to his head and contemplating suicide.”

Martin is being held on $60,000 bond.

If he posts bond, he is not allowed to have contact with the victims or any minor children. He also is not allowed to leave Lauderdale County, and must wear a GPS ankle monitor so his location can be tracked at all time.

