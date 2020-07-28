Report: Plane with ties to Florence involved in fatal Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WEAR) -- Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says a small plane crash near Robertsdale is now fatal.

The sheriff's office tweeted saying fire department units were able to make their way to the crash site in the heavily wooded area using ATVs.

They add the Baldwin County Coroner's Office and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation.

A plane was flying out of Gulf Shores according to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

The plane's tail number is reported to be N3156W. According to Flight Aware flight tracking, the aircraft left Jack Edwards Airport around 6:45 p.m. and was reported last seen at approximately at 7:01 p.m.

The aircraft is listed as a five-seat Beechcraft Bonanza owned by QT Flyers LLC based in Florence, Alabama.

