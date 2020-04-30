Report: Madison, Limestone counties led state in jobs, investment during 2019

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the state’s 2019 New & Expanding Industry Report on Thursday. It shows Madison and Limestone counties as leaders in the state for pledged capital investment and job commitments.

The state’s report shows Madison County as the leader in new capital investment related to economic development projects, with $1.3 billion. Limestone County was third in the state, behind Montgomery, with $626 million.

Limestone County was the leader in job creation. The state says it had 1,931 job commitments from projects in 2019. Madison County was second with 1,666 anticipated jobs.

Last year, economic development activity across Alabama generated $7.1 billion in pledged capital investment and 13,454 job commitments.

Overall, 323 economic development projects were completed in the state during 2019. Growth was particularly strong in the automotive and aerospace industries.

You can see the state’s report below: