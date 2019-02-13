Report: Huntsville area gas prices on the rise

Clear
Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 8:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Gasoline prices in Huntsville have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.97/g Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.

This compares with the national average that has increased 0.7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.28/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on February 11 in Huntsville have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.35/g in 2018, $2.07/g in 2017, $1.55/g in 2016, $2.02/g in 2015 and $3.12/g in 2014.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 37.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Huntsville and their current gas price climate:
Chattanooga- $1.95/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $1.94/g.
Birmingham- $1.96/g, unchanged from last week's $1.96/g.
Tennessee- $2.02/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.01/g.

"The national average price of gasoline barely nudged higher last week, driven primarily by stations hiking prices notably in the Great Lakes early last week, pushing the national average to $2.30 per gallon mid-week before those states saw stations again cutting prices and chiseling away at the nation's average price over the weekend," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With oil prices sinking last week to $51 per barrel on concerns over a slowdown in trade talks with China, many states saw a respite in gas prices. However, as pipeline specifications begin to shift towards the first step towards summer gasoline requirements in the weeks ahead, the overhang in gasoline inventories will likely start to dry up and push gas prices higher."

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

