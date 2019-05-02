Clear

Report: Huntsville CVS location among multiple store closures

In Huntsville, the store at 3115 Bob Wallace Ave SW will close, according to the report.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

USA Today reports that CVS is closing 46 underperforming stores, and three locations in Alabama are on the chopping block.

In Huntsville, the store at 3115 Bob Wallace Ave SW will close, according to the report. The other two locations to close are in Montgomery.

See USA Today’s complete story by clicking here.

