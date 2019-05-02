Report: Huntsville CVS location among multiple store closures

USA Today reports that CVS is closing 46 underperforming stores, and three locations in Alabama are on the chopping block.
In Huntsville, the store at 3115 Bob Wallace Ave SW will close, according to the report. The other two locations to close are in Montgomery.
