Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Report: Gas prices decline in Huntsville

Gas prices in Huntsville are lower this week than the last.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 2:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Average gas prices in Huntsville have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19 on Monday.

This is according to GasBuddy's daily survey.

Prices in Huntsville are 16.6 cents a gallon lower than a month ago but are 17.9 cents higher than a year ago. As of Monday, the cheapest station in Huntsville is priced at $2.05 and the most expensive is $2.49, according to GasBuddy.

The lowest price in Alabama on Monday is $1.89 a gallon. The highest is $2.79. The most expensive price in the country on Monday is $100.60.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events