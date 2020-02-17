Report: Gas prices decline in Huntsville

Average gas prices in Huntsville have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19 on Monday.

This is according to GasBuddy's daily survey.

Prices in Huntsville are 16.6 cents a gallon lower than a month ago but are 17.9 cents higher than a year ago. As of Monday, the cheapest station in Huntsville is priced at $2.05 and the most expensive is $2.49, according to GasBuddy.

The lowest price in Alabama on Monday is $1.89 a gallon. The highest is $2.79. The most expensive price in the country on Monday is $100.60.