Report: Big Ten cancels football season

The Big Ten voted to cancel its 2020 college football season due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday morning.

The news outlet says multiple people with knowledge of the decision confirmed the cancellation but said a formal announcement is not expected until Tuesday.

The presidents voted 12-2 on Sunday to end fall sports in the conference, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Mid-American Conference was the first in the FBS to announce a cancelled season.

According to the Free Press, sources said the Big Ten is trying to coordinate its announcement with other Power Five conferences.

Below is a graphic that shows the amount of money that Big 10 schools are projected to lose this year with the cancelled season. Find more information here about the money cities like Tuscaloosa could lose due to cancelled seasons.