Report: All of North Alabama now in a drought stage; Extreme Drought for part of Jackson County

Every county in North Alabama now is experiencing drought conditions.

That’s from the latest drought monitor issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A portion of Jackson County have been classified as being in Extreme Drought. That same area was listed as being in Severe Drought in last week’s drought monitor. (See last week's report here)

Now, all of Jackson County is either in Severe Drought or Extreme Drought. Parts of Limestone, Madison, and Marshall counties are now in Severe Drought. Last week, only Jackson County had an area in Severe Drought.

Most of the top portion of the state is classified as either Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought.

Last week, parts of Lauderdale and Colbert counties were not included in any drought classification. Now, both counties are covered as either Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought.

Here's what each of those drought categories actually mean:

Severe Drought

--Crop damage taking place

--Water levels on larger waterways (lakes, rivers, etc.) start to go down

--Burn bans continue

--Fire activity increases

Extreme Drought

--Large scale hay shortages

--Wildfire count increases

--Fire danger continues

--Low water flow in rivers and lakes

--Poor air quality

See more about this week’s drought monitor here

Stay up to date on weather in North Alabama with WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Meteorologist Carson Meredith every day on air and always HERE on WAAYTV.com