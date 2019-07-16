Photo Gallery 1 Images
Tuesday afternoon's rain didn't stop people in Florence from coming to see replicas of Columbus' ships.
The Pinta and the Nina docked into the Florence harbor right next to River Bottom Grille. The Nina was actually built by hand with no electric tools and the Pinta was built in Brazil.
They are historically accurate to the real ships Columbus discovered America on. They will be going up the Tennessee River, but will be docked in Florence for the next several days.
On Wednesday, the ships will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children under four get in for free. Adults will pay $8.50, and the price is $6.50 for students.
For more information on the ships, you can click here.
Related Content
- Replicas of Columbus' ships dock in Florence
- Police: Student pointed replica gun in school auditorium
- Calhoun Community College students refurbish lunar rover replica
- 2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- 2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- Columbus Day Fast Facts
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center seeking donations for restoration of Saturn V replica
- Athens Veterans Museum gets money to tear down dock, beginning of expansion
- Florence Burglar Arrested
Scroll for more content...