Replicas of Columbus' ships dock in Florence

The ships docked Tuesday afternoon in the Shoals.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 4:08 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Tuesday afternoon's rain didn't stop people in Florence from coming to see replicas of Columbus' ships.

The Pinta and the Nina docked into the Florence harbor right next to River Bottom Grille. The Nina was actually built by hand with no electric tools and the Pinta was built in Brazil.

They are historically accurate to the real ships Columbus discovered America on. They will be going up the Tennessee River, but will be docked in Florence for the next several days.

On Wednesday, the ships will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children under four get in for free. Adults will pay $8.50, and the price is $6.50 for students.

For more information on the ships, you can click here

