Replicas of Columbus' ships to land in Decatur and Huntsville

Replicas of Columbus' ships are making their way to Decatur before docking in Huntsville.

The Nina and Pinta will dock in Decatur on Thursday and stay there until they come to Huntsville’s Ditto Landing next week. They were docked in Florence last week. Read about that here.

The two ships are historically accurate to the real ships. The Nina was built by hand with no electric tools and the Pinta was built in Brazil.

