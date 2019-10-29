Clear

Replicas of Columbus' ships coming to Rogersville

The Nina and Pinta will open to the public at Joe Wheeler State Park Marina on Thursday.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Replicas of Columbus' ships are coming back to North Alabama!

The Nina and Pinta will open to the public at Joe Wheeler State Park Marina on Thursday. The two are historically accurate to the real ships.

They were in North Alabama this summer before heading to Tennessee for almost two months. While in port, you can walk around the ships and take self-guided tours.

