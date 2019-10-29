Replicas of Columbus' ships are coming back to North Alabama!
The Nina and Pinta will open to the public at Joe Wheeler State Park Marina on Thursday. The two are historically accurate to the real ships.
They were in North Alabama this summer before heading to Tennessee for almost two months. While in port, you can walk around the ships and take self-guided tours.
For more information, click here.
Related Content
- Replicas of Columbus' ships coming to Rogersville
- Replicas of Columbus' ships dock in Florence
- Replicas of Columbus' ships to land in Decatur and Huntsville
- Replicas of Christopher Columbus' ships set sail to Huntsville
- Replicas of Christopher Columbus' ships set sail to Guntersville
- Man charged in Rogersville stabbing
- Fire closes Rogersville barbecue restaurant
- Rogersville man killed in late-night wreck
- Rape investigation in Rogersville shuts down restaurant
- Rogersville man dies in Friday morning crash
Scroll for more content...