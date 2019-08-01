Replicas of Christopher Columbus' ships set sail to Huntsville

Replicas of Christopher Columbus' ships have set sail to the Rocket City.
The Nina and Pinta were docked in Decatur and are now on their way to Huntsville. The ships are scheduled to dock at Ditto Landing on Friday and stay for nearly two weeks. After that, the ships will head to Guntersville.
The two ships are historically accurate to the real ships. The Nina was built by hand with no electric tools and the Pinta was built in Brazil.
