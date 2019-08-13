Clear
Replicas of Christopher Columbus' ships set sail to Guntersville

Photo is courtesy of Kathy Thompson

The two ships are historically accurate to the real ships.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Replicas of Christopher Columbus' ships are setting sail to Guntersville.

The ships are scheduled to dock at City Harbor, 39 Paddle Wheel Drive on August 15th at 2 p.m. and stay until September 3rd. 

The two ships are historically accurate to the real ships. The Nina was built by hand with no electric tools and the Pinta was built in Brazil.

