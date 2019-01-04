Repeat offender arrested for domestic violence in Decatur

A suspect is in custody after Decatur Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday evening at Courtney Drive SW.

A victim told police that her boyfriend, Terrius Strain, had punched her in the face multiple times, but he was not at the scene when an officer arrived.

The victim then returned to her home Wednesday morning and says she found that Strain had entered it and damaged her belongings. Police responded to find him with a gun, which he is forbidden to have.

Strain was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $7,500. He is charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in the third degree and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. The charges were upgraded to a felony because of his two prior misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence, Decatur Police say.