A suspect is in custody after Decatur Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday evening at Courtney Drive SW.
A victim told police that her boyfriend, Terrius Strain, had punched her in the face multiple times, but he was not at the scene when an officer arrived.
The victim then returned to her home Wednesday morning and says she found that Strain had entered it and damaged her belongings. Police responded to find him with a gun, which he is forbidden to have.
Strain was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $7,500. He is charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in the third degree and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. The charges were upgraded to a felony because of his two prior misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence, Decatur Police say.
Related Content
- Repeat offender arrested for domestic violence in Decatur
- Man arrested for Domestic Violence
- Domestic violence in Alabama
- Madison County reserve deputy arrested on domestic violence charge
- Lawrence County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge
- Florence man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping
- Legal experts explain domestic violence laws
- Alabama sheriff's deputy shot during domestic violence call
- Domestic-violence allegations against suspended Lawrence County Sheriff's captain
- Suspect in custody after domestic violence report and police search