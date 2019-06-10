Repaving work on Governors Drive cancelled due to shortage of material

Work on a massive 5-mile project on Governors Drive was cancelled Monday evening due to a shortage of material specific to the work they had planned for.
Department of Transportation crews will be repaving the road between Old Big Cove Road and Bassett Street. That's basically from Hampton Cove to the medical district.
When the work is performed, crews will close down one lane going toward Huntsville. The Alabama Department of Transportation said the first step will be patching work along U.S. 431.
All of the repaving work will happen at night. On the Hampton Cove side, one lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. From the Huntsville side of the project, one lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Crews expect the project to be completed by the end of summer.
