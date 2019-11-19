Repaving project impacting traffic on Airport Road in Huntsville

Due to a repaving project, a portion of Airport Road in Huntsville is down to one lane in both directions.
Airport Road is impacted from Whitesburg Drive East to where it becomes Carl T Jones Drive.
For live traffic alerts, click here.
