Repairs on the way for damaged bridge in Rainsville

DeKalb County neighbors say they've been waiting seven years for repairs to Boozer Bridge, which connects a dozen families to Rainsville over Caney Creek.

Those families hope they can soon put the saga behind them.

Part of the bridge's foundation is missing, and some of the railing is broken. Signs posted say its weight limit is 3 tons. That means firetrucks have to travel 5 miles out of the way when responding to the area.

Barry Durham lives nearby and wants the bridge fixed so badly, he donated some of his property to make it happen.

"It rattles when cars go by when I'm in the house. It's pretty loud," said Durham. "I expected it to be fixed several years ago."

He says weather like right now makes the situation worse, and the rainfall makes the wood bridge even more slick.

"Especially young kids that don't know no better and come flying over it," said Durham.

Back in 2012, the city did plan to fix the bridge, but the money dried up. WAAY 31 has now learned the Rainsville City Council is accepting bids for repairs.

This time, Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt says the plans are ready to go. They want to straighten Boozer Road before the bridge, and then build a new bridge entirely.

The city and the county will work together to fund the changes, which are expected to cost $300,000.

Whatever the cost, Durham is just looking forward to a permanent fix.

"They have done repairs little by little, but not real grand," he said.

The mayor says the old bridge is historic, so they'll actually preserve it. They hope to pay for the project through money from the gas tax.