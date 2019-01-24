Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Search for woman underway after submerged car found in Hazel Green/Toney area Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Repairs coming to the Marshall County Jail

Pictures from inside the Marshall County Jail show doors off hinges, holes in walls and exposed wire.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 4:47 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Photo Gallery 11 Images

Major repairs are coming to the Marshall County Jail.

A large amount of knives, drugs and more were recovered in a major shakedown at the jail this week. Robert Forth is a Marshall County taxpayer, and he thinks money spent on repairing the jail right now will save money in the long run.

"The jail needs to be secure for everyone including the jail and inmates," said Robert Forth. "The more money now to take care of things, you won't have to spend a lot of money in the future."

Commissioners say $2.7 million is set aside in the courthouse and jail fund for these kinds of expenses. It's just not known yet how much these repairs will cost, but they don't expect it to be that much.

"As soon as we can get a company here to do it, we'll be making those repairs," said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.

Hutcheson says they didn't know just how bad of shape the jail was in until Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims took office this month. 

"For the safety of the inmates, the safety of the county employees, we need to make sure their jail is in good working condition," said Hutcheson.

Contractors will make estimates of how much repairs will cost, and Forth says whatever that is will be money well spent.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office began accepting applications for four new positions, including chief investigator and sergeant of corrections. In the future, commissioners will consider adding more deputies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events