Repairs coming to the Marshall County Jail

Major repairs are coming to the Marshall County Jail.

A large amount of knives, drugs and more were recovered in a major shakedown at the jail this week. Robert Forth is a Marshall County taxpayer, and he thinks money spent on repairing the jail right now will save money in the long run.

"The jail needs to be secure for everyone including the jail and inmates," said Robert Forth. "The more money now to take care of things, you won't have to spend a lot of money in the future."

Commissioners say $2.7 million is set aside in the courthouse and jail fund for these kinds of expenses. It's just not known yet how much these repairs will cost, but they don't expect it to be that much.

"As soon as we can get a company here to do it, we'll be making those repairs," said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.

Hutcheson says they didn't know just how bad of shape the jail was in until Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims took office this month.

"For the safety of the inmates, the safety of the county employees, we need to make sure their jail is in good working condition," said Hutcheson.

Contractors will make estimates of how much repairs will cost, and Forth says whatever that is will be money well spent.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office began accepting applications for four new positions, including chief investigator and sergeant of corrections. In the future, commissioners will consider adding more deputies.