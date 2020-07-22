Reopening plan puts some Madison County parents in difficult situations

The plan released by Madison County Schools today is putting some families in difficult positions.

The district acknowledged that the decision to begin the year with nine weeks of virtual learning creates hardships for families. Now, some parents are left wondering what kind of sacrifices they'll have to make to ensure that their child can learn.

“The first nine weeks of school, I'm not gonna be able to work,” Peggy Harris, a Madison County parent, explained.

Harris said she quit her job at Newman Technologies several weeks ago when it was unclear what Madison County Schools would do this year.

Harris recently had another opportunity come up, which she was considering when it looked like students might be able to return, but she’s unsure what Wednesday's news means for her.

“There's a lot of kids that are not gonna have anywhere to go, they’re gonna be at home, a lot of their parents can not take off of work,” she said. “A lot of them are like myself, had to make the decision to quit a job, income is tighter. It’s a really scary situation right now on many levels.”

Her main focus right now is her four-year-old son, Joseph, who is in a special program at Madison County Elementary for speech delay.

“My main concern is him being able to learn and take in and not get behind, because I’m afraid he's gonna get behind,” she said.

The family had to cut internet services when Peggy quit her job. She said they’ll likely utilize one of the district’s bus hot spots or try to use the one on her phone for her son’s education.

“Right now, I'm wishing everyone the best of luck,” she said.