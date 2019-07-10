Renters dealing with air conditioning crisis

WAAY 31 got answers for people who said they've been dealing with an air conditioning crisis during this heat advisory, "It's getting to the point where I can't even breathe at night," said Darrius Sykes.

Darrius is one of the people living at Serenity Apartments on Golf Rd in Huntsville. He said the complex is not doing enough to fix the problem. He said t's been a roller coaster of temperatures. Sometimes their air conditioning will work. Sometimes it won't. With the heat advisory, they couldn't take it anymore.

Sykes told WAAY 31 he's been living at the complex for a little over a month. His air conditioning keeps going in and out. Sometimes leaving his apartment at 82 degrees. When he tells the complex they come and fix it, but it hasn't solved the problem, "early that day it will be real cool. Night time it will go out and probably stay out the entire day," said Sykes.

His downstairs neighbors are having the exact same issue. They told WAAY 31 their apartment has hit 90 degrees, "I just want some air so I can sleep comfortably at night. I mean, it's hot in there," said Priscilla Rice.

Roughly 30 minutes after WAAY 31 started interviewing the people who live at the complex a contractor came to look at the air conditioning units. The contractors told WAAY 31 the unit for Sykes's apartment needed coolant, but they could not tell if it had a leak.

The contractors also said air conditioning units can only keep the inside of an apartment, or house, 20 degrees cooler than it is outside. They said there's a lot of other contributing factors that play into how effective a unit can be.

The sun beating down on the side of a building, poor insulation, and open blinds can all prevent an AC unit from keeping a home or apartment cool.

Sykes and his neighbors are glad a contractor looked at the units, but they're skeptical about whether or not it will last.

The main office in the complex could not comment about the issue, or say how many total people in the complex are dealing wit the issue. WAAY 31 called the corporate office in Birmingham, but we have not gotten a call back.

In Alabama, landlords are legally required to keep air conditioning units in good and safe working condition.