Rental assistance funds left unused as Madison County commissioners discuss distribution plans

Back in January, Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards secured a $5.2 million grant to provide emergency funds for families struggling to pay rent and utility costs due to the pandemic.

At the same time, the City of Huntsville was awarded $6 million. The city has already approved a program to distribute funds. Applications will soon open up.

However, the county has not.

Wednesday night, county commissioners met to discuss the proposed plan in a special session.

However, since securing the grant back in January, Edwards has been working with nonprofits to finalize a plan. The hope was the commission would vote on her proposed plan back on March 3. That did not happen.

Still, Edwards said Wednesday's meeting was a step in the right direction.

"We're working on a very important grant for Madison County," Commission Chairman Dale Strong said.

The clock is ticking on helping those in the county affected financially by COVID-19. Right now, county residents are relying on rental assistance from a statewide program. At the end of the month, the state is closing off applications to county residents.

"From my understanding, on March 31, people will still be able, in the city of Huntsville, will be able to get help from the city, but if we don't have a plan in place, people in unincorporated parts of Madison County will not be able to get assisted," Edwards said.

So, what is the hold up?

The commission is still discussing which nonprofits should be involved, how much a family should receive and whether or not people living within the city limits should be qualified to apply for funding.

"The intent would have been that the money for the county should have been spent outside the city limit," District 5 Commissioner Phil Riddick said.

However, Commissioner Edwards pointed out her district, District 6, has a rentership of 52.5% with a medium income of $31,000.

District 4's rentership is 30.4%.

"I don't think we ought to swat that district and be like, let the city take care of it," Edwards said.

Some Madison County residents sitting in on the meeting left feeling disappointed.

"We have missed the mark on taking care of those persons that need services," Veronica Curtis-Richie said. "None of us, none of us asked for COVID, but we're all here trying to operate in spite of."

Until all of those fine details are sorted out, it is unclear when the millions of rent relief funds will be distributed. The county's next meeting is March 17.

"We have seven days now to go and get these questions answered, and prayerfully, we can come up with some solution by next week," Edwards said.