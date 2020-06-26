Renowned Madison County Sheriff’s K9 passes away following 6-year career

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that one of its retired K9s passed away.

The department says K9 Czar passed away on Sunday, June 14, with his handler, Deputy Ryan Countess, by his side.

Czar was with the sheriff’s office from 2012 to 2018. A Facebook post from the department says he was trained and certified in obedience, agility, evidence recovery, building searching, criminal apprehension, tracking and narcotics detection.

Czar also received several awards throughout his career. You can see the department’s Facebook post below: