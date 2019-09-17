Clear

Renowned ABC News journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts has died

Cokie Roberts

"We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness," her family said in a statement.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 9:34 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: ABC News

Renowned ABC News journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75.

Roberts won countless awards, including three Emmys, throughout her decades-long career. She has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and was cited by the American Women in Radio and Television as one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting. She was named a "Living Legend" by the Library of Congress in 2008.

"We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness," her family said in a statement.

Read more HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events