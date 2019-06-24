Renovations underway at W.C. Handy School

The Florence city school system is putting in about $250,000 into renovating the W.C. Handy School located on the West side of Florence.

Florence City Schools is doing a major overhaul at their Pre-K school known as the W.C. Handy School. They expect to have about 300 students enrolled at the school this year.

"We're doing new paint throughout the building inside and out. We're lowering the ceiling and putting in new lighting and putting new flooring down," said Connie Wallace, the Chief Financial officer for Florence City Schools.

They will be removing fences to the outside. What parents normally use as the entrance to the school on Beale Street will now become the back of the school. Parents will now drop their kids off at the Pruitt Street entrance.

"We are going to make the front of the school the front of the school again and we're really excited about that. There is an original clock that was on the front of the building and we have someone working on that so we want the clock to work once the building opens," said Wallace.

They're also adding six Pre-K units bringing their total to 12. They will be providing extra services to special needs children too. Sophia Thompson lives across from the school and told WAAY31 her kids went to school at W.C. Handy and she's happy about the changes.

"It's going to be lovely because these kids need something special around here," said Thompson.

The renovations are expected to be done by August 1st. If you want to learn more about Florence City Schools Pre-K program you can click here.