Renovation work begins at Huntsville's Joe Davis Stadium

Joe Davis Stadium will soon look a lot different.

The $8 million renovation work has started to make way for some new sports fields other than baseball.

"We're taking good old Joe Davis Stadium, which was in pretty rough shape, put a little money into it, and it's been reconverted so that it can be used for high school football games as well as soccer matches," said Huntsville District 4 City Council Member Bill Kling.

Kling says there have been issues getting Huntsville home football games to play in the Rocket City due to a lack of field availability. He hopes this will fix that.

Right now, preliminary work has been started through a $1 million contract the city has with Chapman Sisson architects. They've drafted up what the stadium will look like.

Huntsville Public Works is now doing initial site prep.

"It's a great plan that Mayor Battle came up with, because we're retooling and reusing what we already have," Kling said.

The city says bidding for the entire project is expected to open up in late May or early June.

The Huntsville Stars played their last game at Joe Davis Stadium in September of 2014. City officials say homeless people living on the property has contributed to the stadium's damage since then.