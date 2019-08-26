Clear
Renovation grant is being given to businesses in South Huntsville

The grant gives up to $5,000 to each business that qualifies.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Local businesses in south Huntsville are getting a grant to help renovate their properties.

Monday morning Redstone Federal Credit Union and South Huntsville Business Association announced the Facade Improvement Grant Program. The grant will help improve properties between Martin Road and Meadowbrook Drive. It could be used for awning repair, reconstruction of storefronts, or building cleaning and painting.

Redstone Federal Credit Union is providing $20,000 for the grant and each business is eligible to receive up to $5,000. Officials said renovation is needed in South Huntsville because many of the buildings were built before 1980.

"We expect that having a clean and updated facade will improve property values for commercial and residential and one of the things main street strives to do is increase tourism," said executive director for South Huntsville Business Association,
Bekah Schmidt.

All businesses have to do to receive the money is send their application to South Huntsville main business association by Oct. 15.

