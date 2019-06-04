Remote Shoals program offers $10,000 for tech industry employees to relocate

Do you need $10,000? Pack up and move to the Shoals!

The Shoals Economic Development Authority (SEDA) is offering people big bucks to live in the Shoals, and work remotely.

"The community is growing in a lot of different ways at the same time this is launching," said Jay Hayes, a software engineer for a big tech company.

Hayes works in the tech industry remotely from home and he told WAAY31 he's always wanted to be home, in the Shoals.

"We talk a lot about cost of living and that's fantastic. It's effectively a raise for me to live here versus somewhere else and work at the same place I do," said Hayes.

The remote Shoals program is geared toward people like Hayes. SEDA will pay up to 10,000 for someone in the tech industry to relocate to the shoals and work remotely. If they choose you, you have to move to the shoals within six months.

"They have to live here for a year but we think if they get here they will stay longer than a year," said Kevin Jackson, the president of SEDA. "They must make over $52,000 in the tech industry or tech related job in a company and they cannot be a current resident of the Shoals so that's the main criteria."

Jackson said they launched this program to be different and competitive with other cities in the state.

"We really want to grow our tech and labor force and I think this is the best way to do it and I think our community shows so well we won't have any problems," said Jackson.

Hayes said he thinks the program will be a success too.

"I've been really excited to share the remote Shoals program in particular with my co-workers also because we have a pretty big engineering team and frankly I think if they were willing to take the risk they'd fall in love with the place like we have," said Hayes.

They are going to select about 10 people to join the remote Shoals program. If you want to apply you can click here.