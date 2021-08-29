Remnants of Ida making it's way to North Alabama Monday

Any showers will clear out by tonight as mild temperatures with mostly clear skies to end out the weekend.

The next 24-48 hours are going to be very busy weather wise across the DMA as the remnants from Ida begin to move into northeastward starting Monday as a tropical depression. We should remain rain free for the morning commute, but showers and thunderstorms are expected as early as tomorrow afternoon starting in areas further west. A flash flood warning has been issued for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison Morgan Lincoln and Cullman beginning tomorrow afternoon until Wednesday.

By Monday evening storms will begin spreading to our metro and eastern counties with heavy rain and thunderstorms lasting throughout the night into Tuesday morning. The threat for brief tornados also begins Monday night and lasts until Tuesday afternoon.

Our biggest threats these next couple of days will be heavy rain, damaging winds as well as the brief tornados mentioned earlier will also be a big threat.

The remnant circulation of Ida will begin to shift across the Southern Appalachians into the Mid Atlantic states Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will bring a cool and drier airmass to our region Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80's for the remaining part of our work week.