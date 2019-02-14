Remington refunds more than $1 million to local communities

The gun company, Remington, is reimbursing several local governments more than a million dollars after they failed to meet certain hiring goals.

WAAY 31 is learning how the City of Athens is planning to use the chunk of money they got back from the company and what people think about the pay-back and the city’s plans.

“Well, of course, it’s a shocker," said an Athens resident, Rachelle Allen.

That was Allen’s response when WAAY 31 told her Remington is now having to pay after not fulfilling their promises to the City of Athens, Limestone County, and other surrounding counties. That promise was to bring a certain amount of jobs to the area.

“We do have people seeking jobs," Allen said.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks was saddened to hear of Remington’s predicament.

"Of all of my years, this is the first time that someone has not met their goal," he said.

Mayor Marks already has a plan for the City's reimbursed money, which totals a little over $71,000.

“We’re looking to invest in some more industrial property to keep our future growth going," he said. "We’ve had several suppliers for Mazda-Toyota looking at the area, and if we can use that money to look at purchasing, or put a down-payment toward purchasing other land, that’s what we intend to do.”

Allen said she was happy to hear that.

“Athens is the best city to invest in," she said. "Businesses do thrive here. We do bring a lot of outside people in.”

She said there’s only one thing she hopes to see in the future.

“Whatever we decide to use this money for, I just hope it supplies and brings more jobs," she said.

WAAY 31 also spoke with Limestone County commissioners to see how they plan to use the money they got back from Remington, but they tell us they won’t decide until March.

The City of Huntsville, Madison County and Morgan County all got refunds from Remington as well.