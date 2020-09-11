Remembering 9/11 In North Alabama

Friday marks 19 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. People across the country are honoring the men, women and children who died. Here's a list of ceremonies here in North Alabama.

Madison Co.

Students at Sparkman High School will spend this afternoon honoring the lives lost on 9/11.

The Young Americas Foundation chapter placed 2,977 flags in the ground. That is the number of those who died in the attacks.

"A lot of people don't realize that all the students who are currently here were born after September 11th, so it's key for them to see something like this and remember, not only the event, but the lives lost," Teacher Bobby Dolan said.

All the flags were donated.

Students wore masks and social distanced while putting them in the ground.

Lauderdale Co.

Drive-thru Luncheon

The Salvation Army of Florence will host their 5th annual "Never forget" luncheon Friday. It will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m at 138 Minniehaha St.

The luncheon will be drive-thru style and is free to all first responders. The Salvation Army says it's their way to thank them for their service.

ROTC Remembrance March

The University of North Alabama ROTC will have a remembrance march this morning on campus and downtown Florence. The march will last until 3 p.m.

"It will be a somber and silent visual reminder of the loss our nation suffered on September 11th," the university's ROTC said.

The university asks people to not interact with flag bearers as you see the flag move through campus. People are asked to quietly remember those who lost their life. Social distancing and masks are required.

The march will also be livestreamed here.

This morning, the UNA ROTC laid a wreath at its amphitheater in honor of MajorDwayne Williams, who graduated and played football at UNA before he was killed on the attack at the Pentagon.

DeKalb Co.

DeKalb County will hold a remembrance ceremony for the lives lost on September 11, 2001, according to the Times-Journal.

It will start at 11:00 a.m. on the DeKalb County courthouse steps in Fort Payne.

The event will feature Guest Speaker Captain Mike Izzo of the Huntsville Police Department.

The Fort Payne Police Department will present the colors.

A local singer will sing the national anthem. There will be a bagpipe performance.

The public is invited to attend if they wear a mask and social distance.