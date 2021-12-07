Clear
Remembering Pearl Harbor, 80 years later

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 4:57 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2021 4:58 PM
Posted By: Marie Waxel

In the early morning hours on Dec. 7, 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, catching America unprepared and by surprise.

It's estimated more than 2,400 service members and civilians died, and more than 1,100 were injured. A defining moment in American history, the attack thrust the U.S. into World War II the very next day.

Pearl Harbor is a symbol of the tremendous sacrifices necessary for freedom. Every year on Dec. 7, we pause as a nation to honor those who lost their lives or were wounded on that solemn day.

On Aug. 23, 1994, that Congress designated Dec. 7 of each year as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

