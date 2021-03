Alabama may not have punched their ticket to the Elite Eight. But the Tide accomplished a lot this season.

Bama won the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1991.

The Tide won the regular season too, for the first time since 2002.

The 26 wins for Alabama tied for the second most in program history.

Nate Oat's team also made the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004.

Huntsville native, John Petty Jr., said Alabama will be back and hopefully go further in the future.