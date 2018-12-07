Remains of WWII Army private returning home to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say the remains of an Army infantryman who went missing during World War II have been identified and they are being returned home to Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Haslam said in a news release that the remains of Pvt. 1st Class Lewis Price, of Rogersville, are arriving at the Blountsville airport Friday night. A ceremony is scheduled Dec. 14 at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville.

The 23-year-old soldier was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, during combat in the Hurtgen Forest in Germany in 1944. Price was reported missing Nov. 6, 1944.

The Department of Defense and the American Battle Monuments Commission disinterred remains labeled X-2736 and sent them to a laboratory for DNA analysis in June 2016. Price's remains were identified in September.