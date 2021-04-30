Remains found of soldier from DeKalb County reported missing during Korean War

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Pentagon says the remains of an Alabama soldier who has been missing since the Korean War have been identified and will be buried in Georgia.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says DNA analysis helped determine that remains of Army Cpl. Henry L. Helms of the northeast Alabama community of Collbran were among those turned over by North Korea in 2018.

Helms was 24 when he was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. His unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in what is now North Korea, and his body couldn’t be recovered after the battle.

A funeral is now planned for May 21 in Ringgold, Georgia.