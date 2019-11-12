Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Florida girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (AP) - Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who's been missing since last week say they've found human remains in rural Alabama.

A statement issued Tuesday by police in Demopolis, Alabama, says the team looking for Taylor Rose Williams found a body.

Police say the remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Montgomery.

The statement says authorities are working to confirm the victim's identification.

The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams sheriff says Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, hasn't spoken with investigators since that day.

The police statement says authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Birmingham Division shared this statement from the Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff's Office:

The search effort was a massive operation which included highly skilled teams from the following participating agencies:

- Demopolis Police Department

- Demopolis Fire Department

- Linden Police Department

- Marengo County Sheriff’s Office

- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations

- 17th Circuit Drug Task Force

- 17th Circuit District Attorney’s Office

- Alabama Attorney Generals Office

- Federal Bureau of Investigation - Mobile, Birmingham & Jacksonville Offices

- Members of multiple units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as well as the State Attorneys Office.

At this point, JSO will await confirmation as forensics tests are completed. Operational efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene.