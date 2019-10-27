It's the 78th Magic City Classic. With the downpour of rain and triple OT, it indeed was a classic teams will remember for years to come.
Guntersville Grad, Jordan Bentley, led the Bulldogs with four touchdowns. He was crucial during the overtime battle with the Hornets.
Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 43-41.
Related Content
- Relive the 2019 Magic City Classic
- It's Magic City Classic Week
- Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney honored at Magic City Classic
- 2019 Rocket City Classic tickets on sale
- Lee Witherspoon's magical season
- Alabama arrives for the Rocket City Classic
- Auburn, Alabama set for Capital City Classic
- Almost time for Rocket City Classic
- UAH takes charge at Rocket City Classic
- Rocket City Classic back for fourth year
Scroll for more content...