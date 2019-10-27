Clear

Relive the 2019 Magic City Classic

Alabama A&M won 43-41 over Alabama State in a three overtime thriller.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's the 78th Magic City Classic. With the downpour of rain and triple OT, it indeed was a classic teams will remember for years to come. 

Guntersville Grad, Jordan Bentley, led the Bulldogs with four touchdowns. He was crucial during the overtime battle with the Hornets.

Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 43-41.

