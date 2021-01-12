Release denied for Falkville man indicted on 17 counts in U.S. Capitol riot

A judge ruled on Tuesday against the release of a North Alabama man who was allegedly found with a "small armory" in his car near the U.S. Capitol last week.

Lonnie Coffman from Falkville was arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and now faces a 17-count indictment from a federal grand jury.

Image from the U.S. Department of Justice's legal documents dealing with Lonnie Coffman Image from the U.S. Department of Justice's legal documents dealing with Lonnie Coffman

He was arrested after Molotov Cocktails were found in the cooler of a truck, according to Washington, DC Metropolitan Police. (Read more about Coffman HERE)

The indictment released Tuesday from the Department of Justice says Coffman faces:

Six charges of possession of an unregistered firearm;

Three charges of carrying a pistol without a license;

Two charges of carrying a rifle or shotgun;

One charge of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding devices and;

Five charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The U.S. Department of Justice released documents showing evidence used to indict Coffman. See the evidence here.

In court documents, prosecutors argued Coffman has a "concerning history" and poses a danger to the community if released.

Coffman was living at a home in Falkville. Neighbors said he moved there about a year ago.

His ex-wife, from Cullman, told WAAY31 he is a trump supporter.

According to court documents, Coffman drove his truck to the DC area about a week before the 'Stop the Steal' rally.



On January 6, metropolitan police said Coffman was walking back to his red GMC pick up truck, parked a few blocks away. Officers approached the truck he was sitting in.

According to an affidavit filed by a capitol police officer, he asked officers whether they had "located the bombs". Officers arrested Coffman and a search of his pick up truck revealed a plethora of weapons.

This includes a rifle, shotgun, handguns, a cross bow, several machetes, camouflage smoke devices, a stun gun, and ammunitions for weapons.

The search would also reveal 11 Molotov cocktail explosive devices and handwritten messages. Prosecutors said these messages suggested his weapons were intended to be used to violently attack elected representatives.

Investigators have said Coffman is not the suspect who is behind the alleged pipe bombs found outside the RNC and DNC.