Reinstatement claim filed for dismissed lawsuit against Gov. Ivey

After a federal lawsuit was filed against Gov. Kay Ivey and state health officer Scott Harris over the Safer at Home order, others are also saying the state's actions are overreaching and taking further action.

Monday in downtown Huntsville, a group who had their lawsuit against the state's mandatory mask wearing order dismissed back in August said they've filed a new motion to have it reinstated and hoped the federal hearing on similar grounds would strengthen their case for a temporary restraining order.

Debbie Mathis is among those listed on the original complaint, filed back in July.

The group of plaintiffs she is among don’t deny that the coronavirus is dangerous and feel everyone who wants to wear a face mask should, but said the governor acted unlawfully in mandating the wearing of masks.

They say acts of the sort are an overreach of Gov. Ivey’s power, which is what they're hoping to stop.

"Regardless if it's masks, regardless if it's vaccine, regardless of whatever it might be -- her total overreach,” Mathis said.