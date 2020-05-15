Regular health inspections to start back up

WAAY31 learned routine restaurant inspections in the state are scheduled to resume next week and health inspectors will look to see if restaurants are sticking to the Governor's orders on top of the regular sanitation requirements.

James Congleton, the District Environmental Director for the Alabama Department of Public Health said the Governor's orders will run through May 22nd and could be extended or relaxed at that time. He said under the orders self serve soda machines, salad bars, and buffets are off limits for customers.

"The will be looking for things like eight people or less at a table, and six foot between tables, and masks are warn by all employees who have regular interactions with customers," said Congleton.

Congleton said the health department only inspected restaurants considered imminent threats the past two months, because inspectors were focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

"People were running COVID-19 testing clinics, people were picking supplies and taking them to nursing homes and hospitals, so we've had a lot of other duties during quarantine orders and we were doing that for quite sometime," said Congleton.

Congleton said since any restaurant caught violating the Governor's order will have to correct it.

"We try to work through those things and do the best we can to get them back in operation even if we have to take the extreme measure of permit suspension," said Congleton.

Congleton said he believes any possible violations of the Governor's orders can be resolved on site, hopefully.