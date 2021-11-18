Registration open for Ardmore Tinsel Trail

The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Tinsel Trail is returning for another year, and there’s only a few days left to join the festivities.

Presented by Dream Key Real Estate LLC, the annual event serves as a unique way for community members to remember a loved one, publicize a business or organization, or promote a group, all by sponsoring and decorating a tree.

The Ardmore holiday tradition will be located at the corner of Ardmore Avenue and First Street, near Ardmore Town Hall and the Bryan House. Trail dates are Dec. 3 to Jan. 1.

Tree sponsorships are $130 each, or $65 each for Chamber members. The deadline to sponsor is 4 p.m. Nov. 23, giving sponsors nearly two weeks to decorate their tree.

Greater Ardmore Chamber Director Yolandia Eubanks said it’s a great way to come together and promote community spirit during the holidays. The Chamber will host a special tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the town hall pavilion to kick off the trail, with live music from the Ardmore High School Jazz Band.