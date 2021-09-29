Clear
Registration now open for Canebrake Witches Ride

Funds raised will be used for mammogram scholarships and women's health services in Limestone County.

Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Calling all good witches: There’s an Athens neighborhood looking for people to ride through, give out candy and help raise money for the fight against breast cancer.

Registration is now open for the annual Canebrake Witches Ride, presented by Beautymarx. The community fundraising event started in 2019 as a fun activity for families in the Canebrake community and has since grown to include more than 250 witches last year and more than $20,000 raised for the Pink Elephant Project, a fund started by Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation to help promote breast health in Limestone County.

Event organizers hope to have at least 300 witches at this year’s event, which is currently scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Participants will dress up as good witches, ride on “broom cycles” (bicycles) or “broom carts” (golf carts) and make their way through the Canebrake neighborhood, tossing candy to children at designated Candy Zones.

To register, click here. Registration is $55 and includes T-shirt, goodie bag and access to the private Brew Bash after-party featuring food trucks, a DJ, awards, dance contest for kids and more. Witches do not have to be Canebrake residents to participate.

There are also sponsorship opportunities available. For $125, donors can sponsor a jack-o-lantern with their business logo or loved one’s name to be featured along the CWR route. The funds will then provide one mammogram scholarship for a Limestone County resident and entry to the Witches Ride and Brew Bash.

Those who cannot participate but wish to contribute to the Pink Elephant Fund can click here to donate. Funds raised are used to purchase mammograms for residents of Limestone County who do not have adequate insurance coverage, as well as to purchase equipment and supplies for women’s health at Athens-Limestone Hospital.

