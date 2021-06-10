Registered sex offender facing child pornograpy charges

A registered sex offender now facing child pornography charges after the FBI served a search warrant at an Owens Cross Roads home.

Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran was booked into the Madison County jail around noon Thursday.

The Huntsville Police Department charged him with three counts of dissemination or display of child pornography.

The department said the case is a joint effort between the FBI and the Huntsville Police Departments' Special Victims Unit.

The FBI and Huntsville Police were seen going in and out of his house on Cove Lake Road collecting evidence.

Guerrero-Beltran was also seen walking with officers to a police car and being put inside.

Neighbors said that over a month ago they received a notice that said Guerrero-Beltran was a registered sex offender.

Huntsville Police confirmed that mail notifications were sent out to neighbors within 1,000 feet of his home at the end of March.

The department said there could be more charges once the investigation is complete.

His bond is set at $90,000.