Register now for Clays for CASA fundraiser

CASA of Madison County is holding its Clays for CASA fundraiser at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 at Limestone Hunting Preserve and Sporting Clays, 28755 Coggins Road, Ardmore.

Paid registrations by Aug. 31 will receive free 12-gauge ammunition from CochranMickels Retirement Specialists.

All participants are entered to win this year’s top door prize, 2 Remington Versa Max Waterfowl Pros, one given away during each flight.

Sponsor and team registration can be found at claysforcasa.com.