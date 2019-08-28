Register now for Clays for CASA fundraiser

CASA of Madison County is holding its Clays for CASA fundraiser at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 at Limestone Hunting Preserve and Sporting Clays, 28755 Coggins Road, Ardmore.
Paid registrations by Aug. 31 will receive free 12-gauge ammunition from CochranMickels Retirement Specialists.
All participants are entered to win this year’s top door prize, 2 Remington Versa Max Waterfowl Pros, one given away during each flight.
Sponsor and team registration can be found at claysforcasa.com.
