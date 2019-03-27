Register now for 8th annual Double Helix Dash

Clear
Registration is now open for the 8th annual Double Helix Dash 5K and 1-mile Fun Run, set for 5:30 p.m. April 2

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Registration is now open for the 8th annual Double Helix Dash 5K and 1-mile Fun Run, set for 5:30 p.m. April 2 on the campus of HudsonAlpha, 601 Genome Way Northwest, Huntsville.

Whether you plan on walking or running the unique course, lace up and take steps to help children struggling with undiagnosed diseases. The dash benefits HudsonAlpha’s work with childhood genetic disorders.

