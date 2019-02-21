Clear
Regional Tournament Wrap Up

Scores from final games of regional play

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 10:03 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Pisgah beats Glencoe, 67-53. They advance to Girls 3A State Semi-final.

Lauderdale Co. loses in overtime to Winfield 46-41.

West Limstone moves past Brooks 58-54. Wildcats advance to Boys 4A State Semi-final.

Brewer beats Scottsboro to advance to the Girls 5A State Semi-final. 

