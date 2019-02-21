Regional Tournament Wrap Up

Pisgah beats Glencoe, 67-53. They advance to Girls 3A State Semi-final.
Lauderdale Co. loses in overtime to Winfield 46-41.
West Limstone moves past Brooks 58-54. Wildcats advance to Boys 4A State Semi-final.
Brewer beats Scottsboro to advance to the Girls 5A State Semi-final.
