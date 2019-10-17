Clear

Region battle between Florence and Grissom

Florence takes down the Tigers on Grissom's home turf.

Florence beats Grissom 31-14 in a Thursday night clash at Milton Frank Stadium. 

The game marked Florence's 10th victory over Grissom. They lead them 10-0 all time.

