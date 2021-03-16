'Regardless of COVID’: Limestone County EMA urges people to go to storm shelters when necessary

Limestone County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita White said in the time of severe weather, you put living before the coronavirus.

"Your safety is the most important thing, regardless of COVID," said White. "Whether it exists or not, you have to take shelter from a storm."

She said the shelters in Limestone County will be disinfected before the storm. She urges Alabamians to wear masks inside the community storm shelters. Not all shelters in Limestone County will force mask usage, but the Pleasant Grove Community Shelter has a sign on the door that says, "must wear masks."

Besides wearing a mask, White said it's a good idea to bring hand sanitizer. Toys for young children, snacks and water are also advised for a community storm shelter, because you don't know how long you'll be sheltering for.

White said everyone should do what's in their control to stay safe against COVID-19 and the storm.

"Social distancing and those things may not be possible, but wear your mask and do the precautions that you can do," said White.