Reeves' family talks 'Together We Can Make A Change' game

"Together We Can Make a Change." That's' the motto for the Albertville-Jemison game Friday night at Milton frank.

It's two football teams both affected by childhood cancer. Jemison defensive coordinator's daughter, Kinsley, and Albertville's athletic director's daughter, Anna Reece, are cancer fighters.

Friday, the two girls will serve as the team captains, and they want you to help with their fight against the terrible disease. If you're coming to the game, bring any spare change or donations.

This is bigger than football. Gina Reeves and Megan Green have been planning awhile for this game. Both stress the way to fight pediatric cancer is through awareness. The more people who know, the more money is raised.

If you want to donate, but can't be at the game, contact Megan Green on PayPal at megansaindorgreen@gmail.com.