Redstone Federal Credit Union to break ground on historic land

Redstone Federal Credit Union will begin construction on their seventh location in Huntsville on Wednesday. The land is where a long-standing church once called home.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 12:29 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Alabama's largest credit union continues to grow as workers prepare to break ground Wednesday on a new Redstone Federal Credit Union building in downtown Huntsville. This marks the first time the credit union will be in the downtown area in the company's 67 years.

The new building will be almost 67,000 square feet with an adjoining parking deck, community room, rooftop terrace and multi-tenant leasing space. Construction is projected to be done by 2020.

Redstone Federal Credit Union currently has 26 locations across the Tennessee Valley, with six of them located in Huntsville. The groundbreaking of the seventh building on Davis Circle will fill an empty space of land in the downtown area.

The land wasn't always empty. It previously was where the second oldest congregation in Huntsville once stood called the Phillips Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. The church has since relocated, but the credit union wants to remember the history of the church.

WAAY 31 learned one of the former members of the church will attend the groundbreaking and the credit union will announce their plan to install a historic marker in the grounds.

